13 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs this April in Calgary

With spring having fully arrived in Calgary, you might have a fresh start to your career in mind, and there are a ton of companies in the city hiring.

No matter your background, whether you’re looking for a new part-time gig or hoping to transition into a full-time career, you might want to send off your resume to one of these 13 companies in Calgary!

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Who: Come for the fun of opening Earls’ sunny patios this summer, and stay for the continued growth you will experience! Earls Kitchen + Bar is looking to expand our teams for our family-owned and operated group of restaurants that feature globally-inspired food and drinks shared in a casually sophisticated setting.

Jobs: We are hiring all service + kitchen positions including: Host, Server, Server Assistant, Bartender, Shift Manager, Dishwasher, Line Cook, and Sous Chef.

Perks: At Earls, we live life to the fullest and have great perks to back it up. We offer flexible work schedules, discounts on your favourite Earls dishes, and never ending career growth and development opportunities.

More: Earls Kitchen + Bar is hosting two hiring days across all locations on April 16 and 17 from 9 to 11 am and 2 to 5 pm. Click here to apply today.

7 Eleven

What: With tons of locations in Calgary and so many of them hiring in Calgary, this might be a really convenient spot to work, depending on where you live in the city. Employees also save up to 15 cents a gallon on gas!

Jobs: There are six positions open in Calgary at various locations across the city.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Indigo

Who: If you’re a book lover who just can’t get enough cozy reading sessions in (especially with a cute mug and blanket), you’ll love working at Indigo.

Jobs: Indigo is hiring a Customer Experience Representative in Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Holt Renfrew

Who: Holt Renfrew is a Canadian luxury department store that has been in business since 1837! It is a hub for beauty and fashion, so if either of those is your thing, these jobs could be a great foot in the industry’s door.

Jobs: There are two Beauty Advisor positions open at the 8th Avenue location in Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Tremendous Trivia Productions

Who: If you have a passion for trivia and preferably a background in broadcasting (although it’s not required), this unique job opportunity could be perfect for you! Trivia Night Productions is also looking for people with experience writing trivia questions and content, event planning, sales and outreach, or administration.

Jobs: Tremendous Trivia Productions is hiring for a Pub Trivia Night Host.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Bath & Body Works

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, and more than 400 stores and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: Bath & Body Works is looking for a Retail Sales Support worker at the South Centre location.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Best Buy

Who: Best Buy’s mission is to “connect youth with technology to inspire, motivate, and empower their education.” If you love technology and have knowledge you could share with others, you might find working at Best Buy a fulfilling opportunity.

Jobs: There are two managerial positions open at Best Buy locations around the city.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

McDonald’s

Who: McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food chain and is well known for its worker benefits programs, including healthcare and retirement funds and parental leave.

Jobs: There are dozens of jobs open at McDonald’s locations across Calgary, including part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more about the various jobs on offer and to apply, check out its website here.

Calgary Zoo

Who: The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. It’s a great attraction but also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals. Who doesn’t want a chance to work in the same place as Calgary’s new polar bears?

Jobs: There are currently jobs open in visitor experience, groundworks and guest services, among others.

More: For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: The City of Calgary is hiring for dozens of positions across departments, including a rock climbing instructor and a Calgary Police Service career advisor.

More: For more information and to apply, check out its website here.

Rosso Coffee Roasters

Who: Rosso is a beloved local favourite known for its “premium and unique” coffee. If you love coffee, you’ll appreciate the company’s focus on ethically sourcing its coffee beans as well as its rich flavours.

Jobs: Rosso is currently hiring for three positions: a barista, a shift supervisor, and a store manager.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

PetSmart

Who: If any animal lovers are looking for a job in the city, there are some great opportunities at PetSmart – well over 100! PetSmart is an American pet superstore chain with over 1,660 locations across North America. Its website says, “From dressing in matching costumes to finding the perfect treats and toys, we innovate solutions and unique, must-have products to create more ways for pets to be a part of our everyday lives.”

Jobs: There are 145 positions listed in Calgary with everything from pet groomers to sales associates and a combination of part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.