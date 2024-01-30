Experience modern luxury at this $3.5 million Calgary mansion
There’s a mansion for sale in Calgary right now for almost $3,500,000, and it totally gives off modern luxury vibes.
The house is in a private location at 1010 39th Avenue SW, is 4,266 square feet big, and is full of so many incredible rooms and design features.
The house was custom-built and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
There are beautiful views of the neighbourhood both from the windows and the home’s many balconies.
The windows aren’t the only feature that makes this mansion feel so spacious; it also has 10-foot ceilings and enough room for a live-in nanny.
It’s also a great location for car enthusiasts, with room for as many as three cars in the garage.
There’s plenty of room for entertaining with a game room and space for a wine cellar. If you’re a fan of cozier nights in, there is a beautiful gas fireplace in the library/family room.