Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

Experience modern luxury at this $3.5 million Calgary mansion

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jan 30 2024, 5:26 pm
Experience modern luxury at this $3.5 million Calgary mansion
Interior and exterior of Calgary mansion

There’s a mansion for sale in Calgary right now for almost $3,500,000, and it totally gives off modern luxury vibes.

The house is in a private location at 1010 39th Avenue SW, is 4,266 square feet big, and is full of so many incredible rooms and design features.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

The house was custom-built and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

There are beautiful views of the neighbourhood both from the windows and the home’s many balconies.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

The windows aren’t the only feature that makes this mansion feel so spacious; it also has 10-foot ceilings and enough room for a live-in nanny.

It’s also a great location for car enthusiasts, with room for as many as three cars in the garage.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

There’s plenty of room for entertaining with a game room and space for a wine cellar. If you’re a fan of cozier nights in, there is a beautiful gas fireplace in the library/family room.

Interior and exterior of Calgary mansion

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop