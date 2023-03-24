Cinnaholic offering $2 cinnamon buns at its new Calgary location today

Cinnaholic, the super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, is celebrating its new YYC location with a special treat deal.

This deliciously sweet deal will happen on Friday, March 24, from 10 am to 2 pm at its South Trail Crossing location (4307 130th Avenue SE).

Customers can grab one of the cinnamon buns for just $2 at this grand opening event.

There is also the tasty opportunity to win free cinnamon rolls for an entire year.

For more information on this exciting opening and deal, check out the event page on Facebook.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.

The buns here are dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 70 locations across Canada and the US.

This deal is limited to one roll per customer for in-store visitors only and isn’t valid with any other discounts or offers. Check out the website for more details.

Don’t miss out on this one!

When: Friday, March 24, from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 4307 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

