Cinnaholic, a super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, has announced an exciting expansion across Calgary.

The current Cinnaholic location in Calgary is at 1523 5th Street SW and it looks like there are about to be several more. Four more locations are coming to YYC!

The next spot actually opens tomorrow, March 24, at South Trail Crossing. There will also be two more openings in the city this year and one in Airdrie.

Calgary has some great spots for cinnamon buns, and this is one place fans of the gourmet sweet treat look forward to.

“When Cinnaholic first opened its doors last year, Calgarians welcomed us with overwhelming enthusiasm and the demand has only grown stronger,” said Robby Teja, the Cinnaholic Calgary president, in a recent press release.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to serve Calgary and Airdrie with more mouth-watering cinnamon rolls made with the highest quality, animal-free ingredients.”

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.

Some of the signature rolls here include a Caramel Apple Pie and a Campfire S’mores, but you can also go ahead and build your own. Frosting options include coffee, banana cream, peanut butter, chocolate, and many more, and just a handful of the many toppings are blueberries, brownie bites, cookie dough, and pie crumble.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 50 locations across Canada and the US.

Stay tuned for all announcements for these exciting new locations opening up this year.

Cinnaholic Calgary

