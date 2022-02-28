Events

A breathtaking Michelangelo exhibit is coming to Calgary this March (PHOTOS)

DH Calgary Staff
DH Calgary Staff
|
Feb 28 2022, 11:02 pm
A breathtaking Michelangelo exhibit is coming to Calgary this March (PHOTOS)
Bridgeman Images
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Rufus Wainwright

Thu, April 14, 8:00pm

Rufus Wainwright

A unique exhibition is slated for Calgary starting next month, showcasing some of the greatest works by Michelangelo at the Sistine Chapel.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail right here in Calgary.

According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

michelangelo's sistine chapel: the exhibition

Bridgeman Images

michelangelo's sistine chapel: the exhibition

Bridgeman Images

michelangelo's sistine chapel: the exhibition

Bridgeman Images

“The life and the world of the artist come alive through this remarkable and transporting exhibit, which arrives on its world tour after blockbuster stops in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paolo, Brisbane, and Montreal,” organizers say.

michelangelo's sistine chapel: the exhibition

Bridgeman Images

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel will open in Calgary on March 3 at the BMO Centre, and runs Thursday to Sunday until mid-April.

michelangelo's sistine chapel: the exhibition

Bridgeman Images

michelangelo's sistine chapel: the exhibition

Bridgeman Images

A visit takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes and tickets can be purchased online now, with prices starting at $16.60.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

When: March 3 to April 15, 2022
Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm daily, with the exhibit closing at 8 pm
Where: BMO Centre – Hall F (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)
Tickets: Available online starting at $16.60

DH Calgary StaffDH Calgary Staff
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT