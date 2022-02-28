A breathtaking Michelangelo exhibit is coming to Calgary this March (PHOTOS)

A unique exhibition is slated for Calgary starting next month, showcasing some of the greatest works by Michelangelo at the Sistine Chapel.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail right here in Calgary.

According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

“The life and the world of the artist come alive through this remarkable and transporting exhibit, which arrives on its world tour after blockbuster stops in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paolo, Brisbane, and Montreal,” organizers say.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel will open in Calgary on March 3 at the BMO Centre, and runs Thursday to Sunday until mid-April.

A visit takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes and tickets can be purchased online now, with prices starting at $16.60.

When: March 3 to April 15, 2022

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm daily, with the exhibit closing at 8 pm

Where: BMO Centre – Hall F (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online starting at $16.60