New Tragically Hip docuseries coming to CIFF for Alberta premiere

The Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) is celebrating a major milestone next month and it’s commemorating the occasion by paying tribute to one of Canada’s most legendary bands.

CIFF has announced that it will host the Alberta premiere of The Tragically Hip – No Dress Rehearsal documentary series at the Globe Cinema on September 18.

The special event is part of CIFF’s 25th anniversary, which runs from September 19 to 29 at a constellation of venues in Downtown Calgary and Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre Chinook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) (@ciffcalgary)

“The Tragically Hip are Canada’s band and CIFF couldn’t be happier to celebrate our 25th anniversary and the band’s 40th anniversary with this intimate and emotional documentary,” said Brian Owens, CIFF’s artistic director, in a release.”Calgary is one of only four cities in the world where Hip fans can catch this on the big screen. It’s a truly exciting event.”

Mike Downie, brother of late bandleader Gord Downie and director of The Tragically Hip – No Dress Rehearsal, will be in attendance. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with Downie, producer Bryn Hughes, and executive producer and band manager Jake Gold.

The Amazon Prime docuseries spotlights the love story between the 17-time Juno-winning band and Canada. The Tragically Hip – No Dress Rehearsal includes never-before-seen performances, unreleased music, and interviews with the band and the people closest to them.

Tickets for The Tragically Hip – No Dress Rehearsal at CIFF go on sale on August 28 at 10 am. The festival’s full lineup will be released the same day at 11 am.

When: September 18, 2024

Time: 6 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: Globe Cinemas — 617 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Tickets: On sale on August 28 at 10 am online