CIFF shines spotlight on Alberta films in this month's festival

The Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) is going to have a major Alberta focus when the annual festival begins this month.

CIFF organizers have unveiled the Alberta Spotlight for the 25th edition of the festival, which will take place from September 19 to 29.

“Each year, CIFF has the privilege of shining a spotlight on the talented creators of short & feature films working in our province,” said the festival online. “The calibre of these diverse stories is further proof that there’s no shortage of outstanding filmmakers in Alberta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) (@ciffcalgary)

Some of the films announced so far include:

Dark Match

Pro wrestler Miss Behave is tired of being the heel and being passed over by the “big show.” She decides to take on a job wrestling in a non-televised “dark match” roadshow in the middle of nowhere but soon realizes that the event has higher stakes than who will be pinned.

The Birds Who Fear Death

Adam and Ryan are two brothers who are disinherited and desperate for cash. In The Birds Who Fear Death, they go on a journey of self-discovery into the Canadian wilderness while also seeking their heritage and fortune. From director Sanjay Patel.

Pride Vs. Prejudice: The Delwn Vriend Story

This Canadian documentary showcases Delwn Vriend as he challenges societal biases in the journey that led to the ground-breaking 1998 Canadian Supreme Court ruling. Viewers will learn how the transformative precedent was set for 2SLGBTQ+ rights worldwide.

Singing Back the Buffalo

An epic documentary that reimagines North America through the lens of buffalo consciousness and a powerful dream of what is within our reach. Tasha Hubbard’s film showcases the work of rebuilding buffalo herds across the continent by Indigenous activists, leaders and communities.

Eudaimonia

By director Dylan Rhys Howard, Eudaimonia introduces the audience to Prudence, a dishwasher and housecleaner with telepathic abilities. As she comes to terms with her estranged mother’s terminal illness and the knowledge that her telepathic gifts come at a cost, Prudence begins to learn how to discover meaningful connections with others.

Stories We Have Earned: The Stoney Nakoda Film Project

This Alberta Spotlight film uncovers the exclusionary practices placed upon the Stoney Nakoda people following the signing of Treaty 7. Director Cody Lefthand will also explore how culture and customs were exploited for entertainment through the Stoney Nakoda people’s involvement in Banff Indian Days, the Calgary Stampede, and the dozens of Hollywood movies they took part in.

Sunburnt Unicorn

A surreal voyage of wonder and terror, Sunburnt Unicorn sees Frankie waking up alone and burnt to a crisp after a car crash in the desert with his father. With a piece of windshield glass stuck in his forehead, he goes on an adventure to rescue his father from the Cactus King with the help of mysterious creatures.

At the festival’s 25th edition, movie lovers will discover over 200 features and short films from around the world in a variety of genres. The festival will also include gala screenings, an industry week for Alberta filmmakers, and more.

Other films to get excited about include Palme d’Or winner Anora by Sean Baker, the Alberta premiere of Rumours by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, and The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal by Mike Downie.

When: September 19 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, including ticket bundles available. Purchase online.

With files from Peter Klein