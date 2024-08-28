Calgary International Film Festival returns with 200+ films this fall

Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in Canada is returning to Calgary next month.

The 2024 Calgary International Film Festival has announced its full CIFF lineup happening from September 19 to 29.

Movie lovers will discover over 200 features and short films from around the world in a variety of genres at the festival’s 25th edition. The festival will also include gala screenings, an industry week for Alberta filmmakers, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) (@ciffcalgary)

You might also like: New Tragically Hip docuseries coming to CIFF for Alberta premiere

Screamtastic: Field of Screams returning to Calgary with six haunted houses

9 cute fall dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Calgary

CIFF 2024 opens with a star-studded gala for the Alberta-shot feature film, The Thicket. The dark western thriller stars Peter Dinklage and Leslie Grace, who will be walking the red carpet at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Arts Commons.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be announcing The Thicket as our Opening Gala film,” said Acting Executive Director Katherine Penhale in a release. “This is a year where we have so much to celebrate – 25 years of film in our history, and the start of a new era for CIFF as we step into the Constellation strategy. This event really lets us show off just how far we’ve come, and where we’re headed.”

The closing film is the world premiere of Lucky Star, a family drama and slice of life of the Chinese-prairie diaspora directed by Calgary writer and director Gillian McKercher.

“Closing the festival with an Alberta feature by Calgary Writer/Director Gillian McKercher is really exciting,” said Brenda Lieberman, CIFF’s Lead Programmer, in a statement. “McKercher’s first feature film, Circle of Steel, won an Audience Award at CIFF 2018 and having her sophomore feature Lucky Star, which was developed while a resident at the Canadian Film Centre, is the perfect note to end the festival on.”

Other films to get excited about include Palme d’Or winner Anora by Sean Baker, the Alberta premiere of Rumours by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, and The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal by Mike Downie.

“The Tragically Hip are Canada’s band and CIFF couldn’t be happier to celebrate our 25th anniversary and the band’s 40th anniversary with this intimate and emotional documentary,” said Brian Owens, CIFF’s artistic director, in a release.”Calgary is one of only four cities in the world where Hip fans can catch this on the big screen. It’s a truly exciting event.”

Mike Downie, brother of late bandleader Gord Downie and director of The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, will be in attendance on September 18. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with Downie, producer Bryn Hughes, and executive producer and band manager Jake Gold.

Check out the full CIFF 2024 schedule online.

When: September 19 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, including ticket bundles available. Purchase online.