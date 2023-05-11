Top Drop, a popular terroir-style wine fest, is returning to Calgary this month.

On Friday, May 26, the unique festival will be taking place at The Hemingway Room at The Commons. It will be a celebration of dozens of international, terroir-focused wineries and the people behind them.

The continued focus of this event is to feature “sustainably-farmed, handcrafted wines offering a distinct sense of place, without heavy-handed winemaking trickery to get in the way.”

Both wine enthusiasts and professionals that attend will be able to walk around and take part in casual soirée-styled tastings from the principals of dozens of international wineries. Access to exclusive pours, new releases, and exciting new finds is the draw for many that come here.

Wine is why people come here, but there will also be a wide variety of craft cider, tasty taps, and a selection of international artisan cheeses to sample.

Some of the wine producers that will be attending include Planeta from Italy, Long Meadow Ranch from Napa Valley, and Res Fortes Wines from France, to name a few.

Tickets are on now so don’t miss out and get your sommelier on!

Top Drop

When: Friday, May 26 at 7 pm

Where: The Hemingway Room at The Commons — 1204 20th Avenue SE

Price: $125; buy tickets here

Instagram