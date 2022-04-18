Bubbles & Tap, a charming new mobile brewery concept with beer and wine taps, launches in Calgary next month.

Operating out of a camper-style van, this will be a first for Calgary, providing door-to-door service to different events and pop-ups throughout the year.

Bubbles & Tap is an exciting spot to watch for this spring and summer, with the launch just one month away.

The first time you’ll be able to visit the Bubbles & Tap mobile brewery will be next month at its May 15 launch on Stephen Avenue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bubbles & Tap Co. 📍Calgary (@bubblesandtap)

This launch party is taking place at the Pioneer, a fully customizable event venue located in the heart of YYC. With walkable streets and busy foot traffic, it’s the perfect place to capture the atmosphere of a mobile brewery.

Bubbles & Tap will be partnering with many beloved Calgary breweries, offering a new experience every time you say hello to the passionate team here.

It won’t just be beer on tap; there will be different wine options to appeal to everyone looking to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience.

This cream-coloured camper is a must-visit for any beer lovers out there, bringing the brewery experience straight to you.

Bubbles & Tap Launch Party

When: Sunday, May 15th, 2022

Where: The Pioneer – 117 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, from 2 pm to 6 pm

Instagram