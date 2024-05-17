The popular UK cafe chain Chaiiwala has just opened its first Calgary location.

Chaiiwala has opened its doors in Calgary’s Cityscape neighbourhood at 10474 Cityscape Drive NE.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Chaiiwala draws inspiration from the East and offers all-day Indian-style breakfast, street food, and plenty of chai-based beverages.

There are 25 different hot and cold drinks and specialty chai blends, as well as butter chicken rolls, masala chips, rotis, and more.

The brand’s historic roots go back to 1927, when its founding father served his first cups of chai on the streets of Dehli.

In 2016, the next generation of the Chaiiwala family used their great-grandfather’s special recipe and opened their first UK location.

The Cityscape outpost is Chaiiwala’s 11th Canadian location and its 106th worldwide.

Calgary is also set to get two additional Chaiiwala outposts in the near future including the University of Calgary food hall and in the Carrington community.

Address: 10474 Cityscape Drive NE #902, Calgary

With files from Hogan Short