4 Calgary food events happening this week: May 20 to 26

Some fantastic foodie events are making their way to Calgary this week, and we hope you’re hungry!

From a huge lobster boil to a rooftop patio pizza party, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

Prosecco fans won’t want to miss out on this month-long event, where restaurants all over Calgary will be serving up Italy’s finest. Whether you’re looking for bubbles by the glass or as part of a cocktail, there’ll be something for everyone.

When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Maritime Lobster Boil

Take part in this annual lobster boil. As part of the ticket cost, you’ll receive a welcome pint, a 1.25 lb lobster flown in from New Brunswick, corn on the cob, potato salad and lime pie for dessert, and there’ll also be live music.

When: May 23, 2024

Where: Rodney’s Oyster House – 355 10 Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $99 per person; buy tickets here

Terroir Symposium

Whether you work in the hospitality industry or just take a keen interest in it, Terroir Symposium is a must-visit. This year, the annual forum has been split into two parts, with the first part taking place in May. There will be keynote speakers, workshops, and chefs from around the world visiting.

When: May 25 and 26, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: From $75 per person; buy tickets here

Connie & John’s Patio Rooftop Party

Ring in patio season with spectacular views of downtown Calgary and the Bow River while enjoying some steamy slices of pizza. To celebrate the opening of Connie & John’s Rooftop patio, there will also be a DJ, oysters and ceviche, rosé tasting and Patrón Tequila sampling.

When: May 26, 2024

Where: Connie & John’s Rooftop Patio – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $54 per person; buy tickets here