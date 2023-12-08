Chinook Blast is back in Calgary this winter and here's what to look forward to

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Chinook Blast is returning to Calgary for its fourth year bringing a burst of colour and excitement to the city during the cold, dark winter nights.

The festivities are set to begin on February 2 and will run all the way to February 19, 2024. You’ll be able to check out new interactive installations, night markets, performances, food and so much more.

Some of the new installations include an intergalactic aquarium and a 20-foot interactive tower called “Cosmic Nexus.”

There will also be live events to enjoy at Olympic Plaza from cultural experiences to live performances.

“Chinook Blast is an ode to the exceptional talent that embodies the spirit of our city, bringing joy to Calgarians and visitors alike,” says Patti Pon, chair of Chinook Blast and president and CEO of Calgary Arts Development.

Sports will take centre stage for 2024 with so many events planned including a two-day motorsport event and a snow rodeo. There will also be a “Dead Cold Run” which is exactly how it sounds — various long-distance runs scheduled throughout one day of the festival.

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games will also take place from the end of February until early March.

Chinook Blast has become a staple of the city with 373,000 people attending in 2023!