8 awesome creative gift ideas for under $20 in Calgary

Christmas shopping can feel stressful when you’re on a budget but still want to pick out the perfect thoughtful gift for your loved one.

These are some great affordable finds in the city if you’re struggling for inspiration. With everything from quirky to sentimental, there’s something for everyone on this list!

Hot cocoa from the Spice Merchant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Silk Road Spice Merchant (@silkroadspices)

What: There’s nothing better than a hot cup of chocolate on a cold day, or to kick off Christmas morning! Gift a little bit of luxury this year by picking up a jar from The Silk Road Spice Merchant. There are six unique flavours to choose from including the Silk Road Classic, Spicy Mexican, Winter Spiced, Cinnamon Cardamon, Chai Masala, and Mountain Mint.

They are $11.99 each and can be purchased online here.

Where: Silk Road Spice Merchant – 1419 9th Avenue SE

Locally-made ceramic shot glasses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Brud | Ceramics (@louisebrud)

What: Add some sophistication to the festivities this year with locally-made ceramic shot glasses! You can find some stunning options from Louise Brud at the Alberta Craft Council for $12. There are many other handmade items for sale on the Alberta Craft Council’s website here, including Ukrainian hand-painted eggs and felted greeting cards!

Where: Alberta Craft Council – 1721 29th Avenue SW 280

An old magazine from their birth year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Dion (@authorbrandondion)

What: For sentimental types, consider picking up an old magazine from their birth year! There are so many different kinds to select from, you can choose one you think they’d like best. From National Geographic to Vogue, Fair’s Fair bookstores have so many to choose from. It can be fascinating to see what was popular the year you were born!

Where: Fair’s Fair Books – 907 9th Avenue SE

A quirky vintage ornament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recent Retro / Karra Donnelly (@recent_retro)

What: For the person who has everything, pick up a quirky vintage ornament from an antique store. They can be funny gifts to give but vintage Christmas is also making a comeback, so you could be totally on-trend. There are some great antique stores around the city but we recommend Ella Grace Marketplace for its size and massive selection.

Where: Ella Grace Marketplace – 7271 12th Street SE

Essential oil from The Apothecary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Apothecary in Inglewood (@apothecaryyyc)

What: Essential oils can be a very personal and thoughtful gift to give. Scents can be used to increase energy, soothe, or relieve pain. There are many options to choose from at the Apothecary, and it is also a zero-waste shop so it could be the perfect gift for an environmentally conscious pal. To view the wide selection of oils click here.

Where: The Apothecary – 921 9th Avenue SE

Original artwork

What: For true art lovers, you can find original artwork for $20 at the Under $100 Art Show in Calgary. Tons of local artists take part to showcase their work and clear out their stock. You might just find a piece that reminds you of someone!

When: December 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 at various times

Where: 2360 Portland Street SE

Price: Tickets can be purchased online here

Local coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil & Sebastian Coffee (@philandseb)

What: For coffee lovers, you can never go wrong with a gift card for a cup of coffee. Phil and Sebastian’s is a beloved local spot they will definitely love. There are also $10 branded tote bags if you want to gift them with both a coffee and a cute new bag.

Where: Various locations across the city, to view the full list of addresses click here.

Gift card to the Plaza Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plaza Theatre (@theplazayyc)

What: For true movie lovers, gift them something a little distinct from the mainstream. The Plaza Hotel is an old-fashioned movie theatre showing films you’re unlikely to find at the big box office theatres. There are $20 gift cards available on their website here.

Where: Plaza Theatre – 1133 Kensington Road NW