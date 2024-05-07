Chine Hotpot & Noodles has just opened a new location in Calgary
Chine Hotpot & Noodles has just opened its second location in Calgary.
The spot, which specializes in authentic Chinese Szechuan-style hotpot, officially opened its doors on May 6 at 1110 – 11 Royal Vista Drive NW.
Chine Hotpot & Noodles offers dozens of hotpot varieties to suit any palate, with light and refreshing vegetable-based both and rich and savoury bone broths.
View this post on Instagram
The hotpot can also be packed with fresh veggies, premium meats, seafood, and dumplings on wontons. With over 70 options on the menu, you can choose your own adventure.
Your ingredients are then brought to your table to cook perfectly in your own pan of bubbling broth.
The restaurant also has an array of different dipping sauces and condiments to customize each bite.
- You might also like:
- YYC Ice Cream Fest is returning to the city this summer
- Boogie's Burgers is offering free burgers for nurses this week
- Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in Red Deer
In addition to its new northwest outpost, Chine Hotpot & Noodles is also located at 8971 Bonaventure Dr SE.
Chine Hotpot & Noodles
Address: 1110 – 11 Royal Vista Drive NW, Calgary