FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Chine Hotpot & Noodles has just opened a new location in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 7 2024, 5:15 pm
Chine Hotpot & Noodles has just opened a new location in Calgary

Chine Hotpot & Noodles has just opened its second location in Calgary.

The spot, which specializes in authentic Chinese Szechuan-style hotpot, officially opened its doors on May 6 at 1110 – 11 Royal Vista Drive NW.

Chine Hotpot & Noodles offers dozens of hotpot varieties to suit any palate, with light and refreshing vegetable-based both and rich and savoury bone broths.

The hotpot can also be packed with fresh veggies, premium meats, seafood, and dumplings on wontons. With over 70 options on the menu, you can choose your own adventure.

Your ingredients are then brought to your table to cook perfectly in your own pan of bubbling broth.

The restaurant also has an array of different dipping sauces and condiments to customize each bite.

In addition to its new northwest outpost, Chine Hotpot & Noodles is also located at 8971 Bonaventure Dr SE.

Chine Hotpot & Noodles

Address: 1110 – 11 Royal Vista Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop