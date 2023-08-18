Calgary’s annual Chinatown Street Festival is coming back for another year!

On August 19, from 11 am to 7 pm, anyone and everyone is welcome to participate in the “Silk Road” experience that includes multi-cultural performances, cuisines, arts, crafts, and more.

This all-day event is the pride of Chinatown’s summer festivities and is expected to see around 30,000 visitors this year.

Established in 2001 to celebrate the grand reopening of the Centre Street Bridge after rehabilitation work, the Chinatown Street Festival is returning to Calgary’s Chinatown streets for its 18th annual exhibition of Asian culture and Chinatown heritage.

Some of the city’s coolest food spots, like Mama Dessert, Royal Tea House, and K Kimchi, will also be there for guests to enjoy. Grab a bite and head over to any of the singing performances or fashion shows.

This is definitely one of the coolest food events to look forward to in YYC.

For a full list of vendors and calendar events, visit the site here.

Chinatown Street Festival

When: Saturday, August 19, from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 307 1st Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Free