China Taste, a Calgary restaurant, was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the areas of the establishment.

Over 15 different conditions were found at China Taste that could be injurious or dangerous to public health.

“There was a sewer back up from more than one drain in the basement,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“The internal temperature of several high-risk foods, such as raw beaten eggs and rice congee, in containers stored at room temperature.”

This closure order from the AHS was issued on February 28, after a verbal order was given on February 24.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like several high-risk food items being thawed improperly, having no food safe sanitizer prepared at the time of inspection, and dirty cleaning clothes being observed on food contact surfaces in the kitchen.

“A box of raw squid was thawing at room temperature.”

“A bucket of water was being used for hand washing adjacent to the deep fryers.”

“Poultry was stored above cooked and ready-to-eat foods in the cooler.”

Before the restaurant could reopen, the owner would have to hire a qualified technician to assess and repair all plumbing deficiencies to ensure the plumbing system is in good working order. There were also several cleaning duties to perform and preparation methods that needed to be changed before reopening.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is active, which means the order is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed. A facility may be closed and/or require repairs to meet public health requirements.”

The status of this establishment on Google states that the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”