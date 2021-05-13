Opening of a Waterton Lakes border crossing postponed indefinitely

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has confirmed that the opening of Alberta’s Chief Mountain border crossing has been postponed indefinitely, as pandemic-related travel restrictions continue.

The Canada-US border crossing on Alberta Highway 6 in Waterton Lakes National Park is typically open seasonally, operating from May 15 to September 30 each year. Due to the pandemic, the location wasn’t open in 2020 either.

According to the CBSA, services at this crossing will remain suspended until international travel restrictions are lifted.

As of May 12, 2020, the CBSA also temporarily suspended service at the small vessel reporting site that’s near the Chief Mountain crossing in Waterton. “Travellers are not able to enter Canada by water at this location,” says the CBSA in a news release.

The CBSA suggests that anyone planning a visit to Waterton Lakes National Park should visit the Parks Canada website for the latest COVID-19 information, and follow Waterton Lakes on Twitter for information and updates.

#Reminder: Travel restrictions continue so the Chief Mountain, AB border crossing will remain closed until further notice. Persons seeking entry to Canada must use a different port of entry, such as Carway or Coutts. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/zk4i6ptbeu pic.twitter.com/8j8KiY2tYe — Border Services PRA (@CanBorderPRA) May 13, 2021

The CBSA notes that individuals who have a right of entry to Canada or who meet an exemption to the current travel restrictions must seek entry to the country at an alternate port of entry, such as the Carway border crossing on Alberta Highway 2.

Individuals in-transit to Alaska must seek entry at a crossing designated for that purpose, such as the Coutts border crossing on Alberta Highway 4, open 24/7.