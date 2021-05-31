Clapbacks, topless skiing, and margaritas. These are the things that come to mind when we think of Chelsea Handler’s trip to Whistler this past winter.

The American talk show host and comedian was in BC’s top skiing spot while working here in Canada for several months, she explained in a previous Instagram post.

She said she was here on a work visa and “following all the mandatory quarantine rules.”

Handler had said that living in Whistler had given her a newfound appreciation for skiing, mountains, and the power of Mother Nature.

Now, we’re finding out it gave her an affinity for a particular concoction: the Skiing Margarita.

In a TikTok posted to her account, Handler demonstrates how to combine Don Julio tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, and orange juice to make what she calls “the perfect margarita.”

The star said she sipped on this almost every day when she was skiing in Whistler this winter. Looks like we know what we need to try for happy hour next.