Chelsea Handler announces show in Vancouver this winter
Chelsea Handler will be paying a visit to Vancouver this coming winter.
The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author has announced additional performances for her upcoming “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.
The 48-date tour includes several other Canadian stops, including Calgary and Toronto.
Handler will be performing in Vancouver on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 22 at 10 am online. According to Ticketmaster, all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof using the BC Vaccine Card.
Chelsea Handler’s “Vaccinated and Horny” tour
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Time: 7 pm
When: Saturday, January 8, 2022
Tickets: Available online starting Friday, October 22 at 10 am