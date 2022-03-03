Chelsea Handler's Calgary show rescheduled to this summer with second date added

Heads up, comedy fans! Chelsea Handler’s performance in Calgary has been rescheduled to this summer, and a second show has been added.

The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author recently announced that her two shows at the Jack Singer Concert Hall will happen on August 13 and 14 at 7 pm.

Handler was slated to perform in January as part of her upcoming “Vaccinated and Horny” tour. However, Arts Commons announced in December that her performance was “postponed with (a) new date to be determined.”

The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner for Favorite Comedy Act is making several other Canadian stops on her latest tour, including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa.

Handler is acclaimed for her seven years as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately as well as her documentary series Chelsea Does and her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. She has written six best-selling books, five of which topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

In 2020, Handler released Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, her first stand-up special in over six years. And in May 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea.

More recently, Handler took to the slopes for her 47th birthday wearing nothing but her skis, a bikini bottom, and the flags of her three favourite countries.

Chelsea Handler – “Vaccinated and Horny” tour

When: August 13 and 14, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall – 225 8 Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: Various, purchase online