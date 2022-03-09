These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.

In our March roundup of some of the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $375,000.

And a lower budget doesn’t mean that you have to compromise your standards, as property highlights include stainless steel appliances, rooftop patios, hot tubs, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

793 sq ft

This Renfrew condo offers unique living in LIFTT, a 39-unit building that was designed to be both ecologically and economically intelligent. The condo has plenty of modern upgrades and a contemporary design, using standing seam metal, wood grain, and Hardie board exterior to create a stylish home. The property comes with underground parking, in-floor heating, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a west-facing balcony with a gas hookup for barbecuing.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

791 sq ft

Located in Bridgeland, this property is listed by Houston Realty and is within walking distance to downtown Calgary, the Bow River and surrounding pathway system, the CTrain, and all of the amenities of Bridgeland and Inglewood. The two-storey townhome has a rooftop patio complete with a hot tub; plus stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a coffee station in the kitchen, and large windows offering great views.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

992 sq ft

This condo in Lower Mount Royal has an ultra-urban design, two titled parking spots, and plenty of storage. A recent renovation included a new fridge, washer, dryer, countertops, floors, shower, blinds and windows, and the bathroom boasts an oversized soaker tub. Plus, you’re only a short drive from downtown Calgary, and within walking distance to the shops, restaurants, and bars of 17th Avenue.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,043 sq ft

Located in Bridgeland, this property offers a gas fireplace, cozy kitchen, and double attached garage. The large primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, huge windows, and a four-piece ensuite. The home allows for easy access to downtown Calgary, along with all of the amenities of Bridgeland.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900 sq ft

Listed by Pulse Real Estate, this updated Renfrew townhome features a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace, a bay window allowing for lots of light in the living room, and plenty of built-in appliances in the kitchen. The property also has a fully finished basement, two bright bedrooms, and is in an ideal location near Bridgeland’s many boutiques and restaurants.