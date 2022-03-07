Free rent and other move-in incentives offered at these Calgary properties
Landlords and property managers in Calgary are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, even as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be waning.
According to Rentals.ca, the pandemic created an uptick in available units and a decrease in demand, and move-in promotions flourished to entice renters, but many believed these incentives would evaporate as the pandemic diminished.
However, Rentals.ca shared with Daily Hive that this is not the case.
The rental platform reviewed four sites in the Rentals.ca Network, Inc. – Rentals.ca, Rentfaster.ca, RentBoard.ca, and Louer.ca – and found that many promotions are still being offered in March and April by landlords and property managers across several major Canadian cities, including Calgary.
Incentives include one to two months of free rent, cash bonuses, gift cards, and discounts on services.
Other common incentives include student, senior, military, and first responder discounts, along with complimentary or discounted cable and Internet. A variety of incentives are available in both new and old buildings.
If you’re looking to move, here are several Calgary properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to Rentals.ca.
2416 16th Avenue NW
- Receive a $250 signing bonus when you refer a friend
- Rent now and receive one month of free rent
2905 Unwin Road NW
- Rent today and save up to one month
- Receive a $200 Energy Savings Credit with the most exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet
- Students receive a $300 move-in bonus
L208 – 1919 University Drive NW
- Rent today and save up to one month
- Receive a $200 Energy Savings Credit with the most exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet
- Students receive a $300 move-in bonus
611 7th Avenue SE
- Two months free rent
- One year free heated parking
2010 Ulster Road NW
- Rent today and save up to one month
- Receive a $200 Energy Savings Credit with the most exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet
- Students receive a $300 move-in bonus
216 Skyview Ranch Road NE
- $500 off first month of rent