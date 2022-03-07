Free rent and other move-in incentives offered at these Calgary properties

Landlords and property managers in Calgary are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, even as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be waning.

According to Rentals.ca, the pandemic created an uptick in available units and a decrease in demand, and move-in promotions flourished to entice renters, but many believed these incentives would evaporate as the pandemic diminished.

However, Rentals.ca shared with Daily Hive that this is not the case.

The rental platform reviewed four sites in the Rentals.ca Network, Inc. – Rentals.ca, Rentfaster.ca, RentBoard.ca, and Louer.ca – and found that many promotions are still being offered in March and April by landlords and property managers across several major Canadian cities, including Calgary.

You might also like: Here's exactly how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Canada

Canadian house prices have doubled since 2015: report

Only 19% of Canadians say they'd buy or sell a house during the pandemic

Incentives include one to two months of free rent, cash bonuses, gift cards, and discounts on services.

Other common incentives include student, senior, military, and first responder discounts, along with complimentary or discounted cable and Internet. A variety of incentives are available in both new and old buildings.

If you’re looking to move, here are several Calgary properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to Rentals.ca.

Receive a $250 signing bonus when you refer a friend

Rent now and receive one month of free rent

Rent today and save up to one month

Receive a $200 Energy Savings Credit with the most exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet

Students receive a $300 move-in bonus

Rent today and save up to one month

Receive a $200 Energy Savings Credit with the most exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet

Students receive a $300 move-in bonus

Two months free rent

One year free heated parking

Rent today and save up to one month

Receive a $200 Energy Savings Credit with the most exclusive rates on Telus Optik TV and high-speed Internet

Students receive a $300 move-in bonus