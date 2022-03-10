These are five of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our March roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, property highlights include wine cellars, elevators, “living walls,” hydroponic herb fridges, and more.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 2,856 sq ft

2,856 sq ft Unique Features: Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, this Mount Royal home makes up part of the Senator Patrick Burns Gardens, a significant piece of history in the neighbourhood that was dreamt up and built by the Burns family in the early 1920s. The backyard is part of what once was an amphitheater in the original design, which was home to formal gardens and offered an oasis in the inner city. The current yard offers tribute to its history, with water features and stunning landscaping.

Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, this Mount Royal home makes up part of the Senator Patrick Burns Gardens, a significant piece of history in the neighbourhood that was dreamt up and built by the Burns family in the early 1920s. The backyard is part of what once was an amphitheater in the original design, which was home to formal gardens and offered an oasis in the inner city. The current yard offers tribute to its history, with water features and stunning landscaping. Other Features: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a large chef’s kitchen with high-grade appliances, a wood-burning fireplace, and a bar and entertainment space on the lower level.

Living Space: 4,525 sq ft

4,525 sq ft Unique Features: This Windsor Park home has a stunning grand entryway with vaulted ceilings, a brick-clad, wood-burning fireplace in the family room for cozy lounging, and a central bar, complete with a SubZero beverage fridge, honed black granite, and a Flos chandelier floating above.

This Windsor Park home has a stunning grand entryway with vaulted ceilings, a brick-clad, wood-burning fireplace in the family room for cozy lounging, and a central bar, complete with a SubZero beverage fridge, honed black granite, and a Flos chandelier floating above. Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large built-in desk in a workspace that can be open to the rest of the home or made private with a huge barn door, an Urban Cultivator Growing Fridge, and a private deck with a Hotsprings spa.

Living Space: 4,897 sq ft

4,897 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Mount Royal, this estate home features “mountain resort”-inspired living while offering downtown views. The property has a gorgeous curved staircase and soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams, a temperature-controlled wine room, skylights, and several fireplaces, all situated on a quarter-acre lot.

Located in Mount Royal, this estate home features “mountain resort”-inspired living while offering downtown views. The property has a gorgeous curved staircase and soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams, a temperature-controlled wine room, skylights, and several fireplaces, all situated on a quarter-acre lot. Other Features: Four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a built-in barbecue on the covered back patio, a library wall, and a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a corner gas fireplace, custom walk-in closet, and a soaker tub, steam shower, and heated floors in the ensuite.

Living Space: 4,589 sq ft

4,589 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Elbow Park, this home offers a multi-story “living wall” that is as beautiful as it is function, helping to oxygenate and purify the air. There’s also a hydroponic herb fridge, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, an elevator, and a clean-burning fireplace.

Located in Elbow Park, this home offers a multi-story “living wall” that is as beautiful as it is function, helping to oxygenate and purify the air. There’s also a hydroponic herb fridge, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, an elevator, and a clean-burning fireplace. Other Features: Five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a gym, an owner’s suite with a meditation nook overlooking the river and extensive closet and storage systems, an oversized triple garage, and a concrete slab and 500-pound barn door that separates the basement from the rest of the home to provide a soundproofed space.