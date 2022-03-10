These are five of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)
Mar 10 2022, 7:49 pm
Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.
In our March roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, property highlights include wine cellars, elevators, “living walls,” hydroponic herb fridges, and more.
While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.
These are a few of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now.
5. $2,850,000: 2207 Amherst Street SW
- Living Space: 2,856 sq ft
- Unique Features: Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, this Mount Royal home makes up part of the Senator Patrick Burns Gardens, a significant piece of history in the neighbourhood that was dreamt up and built by the Burns family in the early 1920s. The backyard is part of what once was an amphitheater in the original design, which was home to formal gardens and offered an oasis in the inner city. The current yard offers tribute to its history, with water features and stunning landscaping.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a large chef’s kitchen with high-grade appliances, a wood-burning fireplace, and a bar and entertainment space on the lower level.
4. $2,980,000: 71 Bel-Aire Place SW
- Living Space: 4,525 sq ft
- Unique Features: This Windsor Park home has a stunning grand entryway with vaulted ceilings, a brick-clad, wood-burning fireplace in the family room for cozy lounging, and a central bar, complete with a SubZero beverage fridge, honed black granite, and a Flos chandelier floating above.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large built-in desk in a workspace that can be open to the rest of the home or made private with a huge barn door, an Urban Cultivator Growing Fridge, and a private deck with a Hotsprings spa.
3. $3,295,000: 2202 13th Street SW
- Living Space: 4,897 sq ft
- Unique Features: Located in Mount Royal, this estate home features “mountain resort”-inspired living while offering downtown views. The property has a gorgeous curved staircase and soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams, a temperature-controlled wine room, skylights, and several fireplaces, all situated on a quarter-acre lot.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a built-in barbecue on the covered back patio, a library wall, and a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a corner gas fireplace, custom walk-in closet, and a soaker tub, steam shower, and heated floors in the ensuite.
2. $3,875,000: 507 Riverdale Avenue SW
- Living Space: 4,589 sq ft
- Unique Features: Located in Elbow Park, this home offers a multi-story “living wall” that is as beautiful as it is function, helping to oxygenate and purify the air. There’s also a hydroponic herb fridge, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, an elevator, and a clean-burning fireplace.
- Other Features: Five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a gym, an owner’s suite with a meditation nook overlooking the river and extensive closet and storage systems, an oversized triple garage, and a concrete slab and 500-pound barn door that separates the basement from the rest of the home to provide a soundproofed space.
1. $4,299,000: 3924 Crestview Road SW
- Living Space: 4,859 sq ft
- Unique Features: Topping the list of expensive homes in Calgary is an Altadore River Park property that boasts a 700+ bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, plenty of built-in appliances in the kitchen including a steam oven, an espresso maker, and a six-burner Wolf range with a griddle, and an entertainment space offering a wet bar, beverage fridge, and ice machine.
- Other Features: Six bedrooms, five-plus-four-half bathrooms, a triple car garage (with room for lifts) and a heated detached double car garage, a linear gas fireplace in the sunken living room, an elevator, and large games and media rooms.