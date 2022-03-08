Nothing beats those summer days at the lake, and a home off the shores of Sylvan Lake could be yours for a cool $4.3 million.

The home is situated on 261 Honeymoon Drive (how cute is that?) in the summer village of Norglenwold, according to its Zoocasa listing.

So what will $4.3 million get you in this home? Well, let’s start with it offering more than 6,900 square feet of living space.

The mega home contains seven bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on 87 feet of lakefront views of Honeymoon Bay on Sylvan Lake.

Don’t worry if the lake water is a little choppy on a summer day. You’ll still get your swim time in. Check out that outdoor pool, complete with its own bathroom and towel storage area.

The living room of the home has towering beams with 100-year-old specialty oak flooring. The balcony just off the dining area also boasts some spectacular views of the lake.

The main bedroom is a private haven featuring a large walk-in closet and ensuite with a jacuzzi, shower and double sinks.

The dock is just a few steps away from the home. If we bought this home, you know you’d find us bringing food and drinks down to the boat all day long!

The triple heated garage is spacious enough for all your toys, because being this close to the lake means you’ve got to have a boat and a jetski or two, right?

Imagine enjoying your morning coffee while lounging on this balcony, admiring the view of the trees and the bay behind them. A complete dream!