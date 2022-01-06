These are five of the cheapest homes available in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.

In our January roundup of some of the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $365,000.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer fully fenced backyards, recent upgrades, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, and more.

You might also like: These are some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

More than 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar this January

Canada-wide tax on homes over $1 million is key to affordability: report

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Five bedrooms

Two-and-a-half bathrooms

1,120 sq ft

This Marlborough Park bungalow offers an attached garage, five bedrooms, a separate entrance to the basement, and a huge rec room. The basement has a combined laundry and furnace room, and RE/MAX Real Estate (Central) notes that this is a great investment property.

Listing details:

One bedroom

Two bathrooms

401 sq ft

Located in Parkhill, this adorable starter home has an open concept living and dining room, a partially finished basement, a soaker tub in the basement bathroom, and is just steps away from Stanley Park. The fenced backyard has a shed and raised gardens, and the home got a new furnace in 2015 and shingles in 2016.

Listing details:

Six bedrooms

Two bathrooms

934 sq ft

Listed by CIR Realty, this bi-level home in Temple boasts a gas fireplace, extended walk-out balcony, and plenty of parking. The property has had a number of recent upgrades, including new flooring on the main level, washer and dryer, furnace, large hot water tank, roof, and balcony.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

861 sq ft

Located in the Chateau Falls townhouse complex, this Beltline home has an open concept floor plan. The end-unit property has hardwood floors and new carpet, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a spa-inspired bathroom with a soaker tub, a south-facing patio, and plenty of storage space.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,059 sq ft

This Greenview townhome features a professionally installed theatre package and in-ceiling speakers throughout the home. The spacious living room has doors opening to the patio, the primary bedroom has an extra large closet, and there’s a newly refinished tub in the bathroom. The home offers easy access to Deerfoot Trail, McKnight Boulevard, public transit, restaurants, and shopping.