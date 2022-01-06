These are five of the cheapest homes available in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)
Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.
In our January roundup of some of the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $365,000.
A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer fully fenced backyards, recent upgrades, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, and more.
If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.
5. $364,900: 340 Manora Road NE
Listing details:
- Five bedrooms
- Two-and-a-half bathrooms
- 1,120 sq ft
This Marlborough Park bungalow offers an attached garage, five bedrooms, a separate entrance to the basement, and a huge rec room. The basement has a combined laundry and furnace room, and RE/MAX Real Estate (Central) notes that this is a great investment property.
4. $349,000: 3840 1st Street SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- Two bathrooms
- 401 sq ft
Located in Parkhill, this adorable starter home has an open concept living and dining room, a partially finished basement, a soaker tub in the basement bathroom, and is just steps away from Stanley Park. The fenced backyard has a shed and raised gardens, and the home got a new furnace in 2015 and shingles in 2016.
3. $329,000: 5 Templemont Road NE
Listing details:
- Six bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 934 sq ft
Listed by CIR Realty, this bi-level home in Temple boasts a gas fireplace, extended walk-out balcony, and plenty of parking. The property has had a number of recent upgrades, including new flooring on the main level, washer and dryer, furnace, large hot water tank, roof, and balcony.
2. $255,000: 1509 5th Street SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 861 sq ft
Located in the Chateau Falls townhouse complex, this Beltline home has an open concept floor plan. The end-unit property has hardwood floors and new carpet, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a spa-inspired bathroom with a soaker tub, a south-facing patio, and plenty of storage space.
1. $183,000: #5 – 203 Grier Terrace NE
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,059 sq ft
This Greenview townhome features a professionally installed theatre package and in-ceiling speakers throughout the home. The spacious living room has doors opening to the patio, the primary bedroom has an extra large closet, and there’s a newly refinished tub in the bathroom. The home offers easy access to Deerfoot Trail, McKnight Boulevard, public transit, restaurants, and shopping.