More than 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar this January

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of January.

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

“These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This January, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 25 Calgary communities:

Abbeydale

Acadia

Aspen Woods

Bowness

Britannia

Canyon Meadows

Citadel

Coral Springs

East Shepard Industrial

East Village

Edgemont

Glamorgan

Glenbrook

Highwood

Huntington Hills

Lake Bonavista

Marlborough

Marlborough/Forest Heights

Ranchlands

Riverbend

Silver Springs

Springbank Hill

Strathcona

Sunnyside

Upper Mount Royal

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.