These are some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our December roundup of Zoocasa‘s most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, property highlights include elevators, oversized garages, rooftop patios, smart home technology, and more.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 4,058 sq ft

4,058 sq ft Unique Features: This Inglewood home boasts park and river views toward Calgary’s skyline, along with a butler’s pantry and grocery lift, three fireplaces, and a wet bar. The primary bedroom has its own fireplace, den, walk-in dressing room, a five-piece bathroom with a jetted tub, and a private balcony.

Other Features: Three bedrooms, five bathrooms, double attached garage with in-floor heating and water and vacuum system for the car buff, sweeping oak staircase, and a private yard with stone patio. Control this Omni-Pro Smart House from your cellphone.

Living Space: 4,242 sq ft

4,242 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Britannia, this property is located on a mature, private lot facing Crescent Park. It has a butler’s pantry with a wine fridge, a wood-burning fireplace, in-floor heating in the basement, media and exercise rooms, and a billiards area with a wet bar.

Other Features: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, 10-foot ceilings and oak hardwood floors in the foyer, granite countertops, a breakfast nook, and a six-piece ensuite bathroom with a soaker tub and steam shower.

Living Space: 4,209 sq ft

4,209 sq ft Unique Features: This Bridgeland/Riverside home has had many recent upgrades and includes smart-enabled technology throughout the house, in-floor heating, an elevator, and an indoor/outdoor 1,100 sq ft patio. There’s a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, a massive island, and a high-end appliance package, and the primary bedroom boasts a spa-like retreat, with five-piece ensuite and huge walk-in closet.

Other Features: Four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings and lots of windows in the basement, allowing for plenty of natural light, and an oversized, heated five car garage.

Living Space: 4,720 sq ft

4,720 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Hounsfield Heights/Briar, this estate home features floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms, showing off views of the Calgary skyline, an elevator, a Miele appliance package, and double under-drive garage that can easily be converted to fit five vehicles. The top level of the property is the perfect place for entertaining, with a family room including a bar and games area and access to a rooftop patio with incredible views and a gas fireplace.

Other Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen complete with granite countertops, an oversized island, and walnut cabinetry, a home automation system, and a number of environmentally friendly features.