Flights from Calgary to Australia are nearly $1,200 cheaper than normal

Oct 31 2023, 6:05 pm
Bung another prawn on the barbie, because we’re coming to Australia.

We found a cheap flight deal from Calgary to Melbourne that’s nearly $1,200 cheaper than you’d typically pay.

With two stops, it’ll take you a little over 24 hours to traverse the Pacific and arrive in Australia. That may sound hefty, but trust us, it is well worth the wait!

We found flights in March 2024 for as cheap as $1,391. According to Google Flights, the cheapest similar flights cost between $1,456 to $1,842.

Melbourne is Australia’s second-most populous city, and it’s in the state of Victoria. From the iconic Melbourne Cricket Grounds and Royal Exhibition Building to the shores of Brighton Beach, there’s so much to do in the city.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melbourne (@visitmelbourne)

How to get the flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Put Calgary (YYC) as your departure city
  3. Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map
  4. Navigate to Melbourne, the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more. The deal we found was for a two-week stay from March 2 until 17, 2024.

So, if going to Australia is on your bucket list as a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, then now’s the perfect time to go. You can take that $1,160 you saved and convert it into Australian dollars.

