17 cheap roundtrip flights to spots from Calgary for under $400 this November

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Calgary for cheap departing this November.

As we recover from the summer expenses, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up 17 spots Calgarians can escape to as those wintry days approach.

It never hurts to take a little spur-of-the-moment trip, right?

Los Angeles

Airline: Lynx Air

When: November 30 to December 7

Cost: $208

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: November 16 to 23

Cost: $284

Nashville

Airline: Delta

When: November 13 to 21

Cost: $352

Maui

Airline: Air Canada

When: November 30 to December 6

Cost: $370

San Francisco

Airline: WestJet

When: November 19 to 25

Cost: $262

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair

When: November 16 to 24

Cost: $142

Seattle

Airline: Flair, Frontier

When: November 30 to December 7

Cost: $234

Toronto

Airline: Lynx Air

When: November 23 to 29

Cost: $146

Houston

Airline: WestJet

When: November 20 to 28

Cost: $274

Washington, DC

Airline: Air Canada

When: November 23 to 29

Cost: $332

Orlando

Airline: American

When: November 30 to December 6

Cost: $365

Cancun

Airline: United

When: November 26 to December 2

Cost: $377

Chicago

Airline: United

When: November 17 to 23

Cost: $325

Boston

Airline: Delta

When: November 20 to 28

Cost: $383

Austin

Airline: American

When: November 20 to 27

Cost: $337

Phoenix

Airline: Lynx Air

When: November 16 to 24

Cost: $145

Vancouver

Airline: Lynx Air

When: November 30 to December 8

Cost: $84

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in November.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!