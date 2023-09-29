Huge Oktoberfest party in Calgary also supports a great charitable cause

Oktoberfest season has arrived in Calgary, and a massive party happening this month is also helping to raise funds for an important cause in the province.

Cerebral Palsy Alberta (CPAA) is hosting the 17th Annual Hush Gala on Saturday, October 21 at the Sheraton Eau Claire.

This year’s gala theme is Oktoberfest in the Black Forest, with guests enjoying a full Bavarian experience complete with delicious food and brews.

“The Hush Gala brings together members of Calgary’s businesses, community, and government sectors to celebrate joining forces to make a difference in the lives of children and adults in the disability community,” said CPAA, a registered non-profit organization, in a release. “Events like these also help promote awareness, acceptance and understanding for individuals with disabilities to live, learn and work with independence and full citizenship.”

Dress up to the nines in lederhosen and dirndl to enjoy a lager from Common Crown. There will also be City & Country wine and Highwood Distiller’s signature cocktails to sip as well.

Guests will then settle in for a Bavarian-themed three-course dinner, European-inspired entertainment, and VIP extras. And don’t forget to bid on the fabulous items in the live and silent auctions throughout the evening.

All proceeds from the Hush Gala go towards CPAA’s programs and services, with this year’s fundraising goal set at over $100,000 to support people with all disabilities throughout Alberta.

For more information and to purchase Hush Gala 2023 tickets, click here.

When: October 21, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Sheraton Eau Claire, Calgary

Cost: Various, purchase online