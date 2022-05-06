Ryuko, a new Japanese kitchen and bar concept set in a stunning space, opens very soon in Calgary.

The official grand opening is expected any day now, with the soft opening happening right now for training and testing.

The room is beautiful, the food menu looks amazing, and we can’t wait to try it out.

This exciting new spot is in South Calgary, located at 13200 Macleod Trail.

The room itself is extremely clean and sharp, made warm with plenty of plants, smiling faces, and colourful dishes.

Sashimi platters, house-made taro chips, tartare, and bibimbap are just a few food items bound to become favourites.

We definitely can’t wait to get playful with the Wagyu beef served on a hot grilling rock atop a stone.

There will even be sushi lineups with toro flown in directly from Japan.

A Mother’s Day event will kick off this weekend. It is the perfect opportunity to take your mom to the hottest new spot in town.

Stay tuned to see when this place officially opens. It’s not a dining experience you’ll want to wait on.

Ryuko

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Instagram