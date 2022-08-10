8 best chocolate shops in Calgary you need to try at least once
Looking for the best chocolate shops in YYC is a tasty adventure.
Chocolate can’t fix all your problems, but it sure can help you forget about a few.
Whether you’re celebrating something awesome, drowning your sorrows in sugar, or simply just want to dive into some, there are many amazing chocolate shops to visit in YYC.
Here are eight of the best chocolate shops in and around Calgary.
Olivier’s Candies
Olivier’s Candies is a candy and chocolate shop that has definitely stood the test of time. By surviving for over a decade, they have definitely proved themselves to be a part of this list.
Address: 2828 54 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-266-6028
The Chocolate Lab
The Chocolate Lab creates chocolates that are deemed almost too pretty to eat. Keyword there is almost. This spot offers a variety of things like cocoa powder, premium chocolate tablets, chocolate dragees, and assorted confections too. You can even customize your own box for a more personal touch.
Address: 21 Highfield Circle SE #4, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-3022
Epiphanie Chocolate
Epiphanie Chocolate makes the most memorable, enticing, gourmet chocolates. If the memory through taste is something you want to share with your loved ones this year, this shop is the one for you.
Address: 1417 11 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-370-4592
Lindt Chocolate Shop
At Lindt, you’ll find chocolate in over 20 flavours to choose from. It’s a classic brand that never lets chocolate lovers down.
Address: 33 Heritage Meadows Way SE Unit #614, Calgary
Phone: 403-640-1269
Address: 1403 4 Street SW Suite 1403, Calgary
Phone: 403-802-1171
Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard Unit 340, Rocky View County
Phone: 403-274-2404
Master Chocolat
Bernard Callebaut is a renowned Master Chocolatier that offers treats from three Master Chocolat locations around Calgary.
Address: 560 69 Avenue SW #130, Calgary
Phone: 403-252-5750
Address: 510 77 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-252-5750
Address: 2403 33 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-5750
Purdys Chocolatier
Another Canadian classic chocolate shop is Purdys. If you’re looking for great quality chocolate that’s available from tons of locations, Purdys is your place.
Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-271-1766
Address: 1632 14 Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-220-0334
Address: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-286-1122
Address: Sunridge Mall, 2525 36 Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-285-2008
Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-253-6111
Address: 751 3 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-237-8717
Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View County
Phone: 403-274-0907
Cococo Chocolatiers
Cococo Chocolatiers is a chocolate shop based in Calgary with multiple locations all over Canada. They sell a variety of products from the Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut brand, as well as an array of specialty chocolates, and baking products.
Address: 2320 2 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-393-1801
Address: 1313 – 1 Street SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-266-4300
Address: Bankers Hall – Level 2, 315 – 8 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-288-3010
Address: Signal Hill Centre, 5771 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-217-1700
Address: Southcentre Mall, 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-271-4100
Address: Dalhousie Station #143 – 5005 Dalhousie Drive NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-286-2008
Cōchu Chocolatier
If you’re looking for award-winning chocolates, you might wanna check out Cōchu Chocolatier. This brand has won over 50 national and international awards and has multiple locations all over Calgary, making it super accessible to anyone and everyone.
Address: #100, 1119 10 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-7711
Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary, AB
Phone: 403-474-7766
Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-0422
Address: #201, 217 19 Street NW, Calgary, AB
Phone: 403-455-6580
Address: 722 11 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-6066
With files from Jory Oclarino