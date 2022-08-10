8 best chocolate shops in Calgary you need to try at least once

Looking for the best chocolate shops in YYC is a tasty adventure.

Chocolate can’t fix all your problems, but it sure can help you forget about a few.

Whether you’re celebrating something awesome, drowning your sorrows in sugar, or simply just want to dive into some, there are many amazing chocolate shops to visit in YYC.

Here are eight of the best chocolate shops in and around Calgary.

Olivier’s Candies is a candy and chocolate shop that has definitely stood the test of time. By surviving for over a decade, they have definitely proved themselves to be a part of this list.

Address: 2828 54 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-266-6028

The Chocolate Lab creates chocolates that are deemed almost too pretty to eat. Keyword there is almost. This spot offers a variety of things like cocoa powder, premium chocolate tablets, chocolate dragees, and assorted confections too. You can even customize your own box for a more personal touch.

Address: 21 Highfield Circle SE #4, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-3022

Epiphanie Chocolate makes the most memorable, enticing, gourmet chocolates. If the memory through taste is something you want to share with your loved ones this year, this shop is the one for you.

Address: 1417 11 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-370-4592

At Lindt, you’ll find chocolate in over 20 flavours to choose from. It’s a classic brand that never lets chocolate lovers down.

Address: 33 Heritage Meadows Way SE Unit #614, Calgary

Phone: 403-640-1269

Address: 1403 4 Street SW Suite 1403, Calgary

Phone: 403-802-1171

Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard Unit 340, Rocky View County

Phone: 403-274-2404

Bernard Callebaut is a renowned Master Chocolatier that offers treats from three Master Chocolat locations around Calgary.

Address: 560 69 Avenue SW #130, Calgary

Phone: 403-252-5750

Address: 510 77 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-252-5750

Address: 2403 33 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-5750

Another Canadian classic chocolate shop is Purdys. If you’re looking for great quality chocolate that’s available from tons of locations, Purdys is your place.

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-271-1766

Address: 1632 14 Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-220-0334

Address: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-286-1122

Address: Sunridge Mall, 2525 36 Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-285-2008

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-253-6111

Address: 751 3 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-237-8717

Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View County

Phone: 403-274-0907

Cococo Chocolatiers is a chocolate shop based in Calgary with multiple locations all over Canada. They sell a variety of products from the Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut brand, as well as an array of specialty chocolates, and baking products.

Address: 2320 2 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-393-1801

Address: 1313 – 1 Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-266-4300

Address: Bankers Hall – Level 2, 315 – 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-288-3010

Address: Signal Hill Centre, 5771 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-217-1700

Address: Southcentre Mall, 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-271-4100

Address: Dalhousie Station #143 – 5005 Dalhousie Drive NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-286-2008

If you’re looking for award-winning chocolates, you might wanna check out Cōchu Chocolatier. This brand has won over 50 national and international awards and has multiple locations all over Calgary, making it super accessible to anyone and everyone.

Address: #100, 1119 10 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-7711

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary, AB

Phone: 403-474-7766

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0422

Address: #201, 217 19 Street NW, Calgary, AB

Phone: 403-455-6580

Address: 722 11 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-6066

With files from Jory Oclarino