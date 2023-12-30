Historic 100-year-old house with Bow River views is for sale in Calgary

If you’re a history nerd with deep pockets, this incredible 100-year-old house might just be the home of your dreams.

Located at 10 New Place SE, this stunning property is nestled in Calgary’s oldest neighbourhood, Inglewood. It has some pretty neat features if you can afford its $2.7 million price tag.

Built in 1910, it’s maintained its old-school charm while staying in excellent condition. The interior appears how it might have when it was built over a century ago.

Hardwood floors line much of the house, striking the perfect balance between luxury and cozy design. There are also big windows throughout the home to enjoy breathtaking views of the Bow River and abundant natural light.

The home is modest at 847 square feet, encompassing two bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen on the main floor.

The lower level includes a recreation room, a three-piece bathroom, an office/flex room, and a finished basement.

While the home itself is magnificent and exudes character, the land is equally (if not more) impressive, totalling a whopping 18,686 square feet.

The home backs onto the Bow River, and the property includes 200 feet of mineral rights that belong to the owner.

Many spots in the backyard will make it feel like you have access to your own private city park with benches to take in the sights of the river and a fire pit perfect for entertaining.

Its central location also means there is easy access to some of the city’s most notable spots, like the Calgary Zoo and downtown Calgary.

It really is a one-of-a-kind dream house in Calgary!