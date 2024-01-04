Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

Laine Mitchell
Jan 4 2024, 6:01 pm
If you are looking for nature within the city, a 1930s farmhouse in Calgary nestled along the Bow River is certainly for you, and it just had its price lowered, too.

Touted as “the largest single river lot on the Bow River in the entire city,” per its Zoocasa listing, the farmhouse sits on three acres of land with a 240-foot wide frontage that is 600 feet deep and filled with matured trees.

The spot was also listed last year for a cool $4,000,000 but has seen its price reduced by $400,000.

The river lot is just one of four streets in all of Calgary that are deeded right to the high water mark of the Bow River, so if you can snag the listing for a cool $4 million, you’ve got a rarity on your hands!

Calgary Bow River

Calgary Bow River

The listing states that the lot is located in the flood fringe of the Alberta flood map; however, the house did not experience any overland flooding during the massive 2013 flood.

Calgary Bow River

Calgary Bow River

Calgary Bow River

The property is also situated near tons of amenities, including the Bowmont off-leash park, the University of Calgary, two hospitals, a new superstore and a short 10 to 15-minute drive to downtown.

If you are lucky enough to snag this property, you could build your fantasy estate home or bring in some big bucks with the land having the potential to subdivide, subject to City permit approvals, into multiple river estate lots.

