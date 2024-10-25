If you’ve been rehearsing your acceptance speech in the mirror for winning an Oscar, we have good news for you. Your dreams of the silver screen are getting closer as a casting director is hiring for tons of extras right now.

Keep Alberta Rolling announced the callout, sharing that a local casting director in Calgary is looking for “new faces for projects filming this Autumn and Winter.”

According to the post, it’s for major films and TV shows.

The best part – they are hiring for all ages. So, it doesn’t matter whether you’re graduating from university or looking for a retirement project to keep you busy.

Interested candidates can apply to be extras by submitting an up-to-date selfie to [email protected], along with their age, height, location, and size. You must also be able to legally work in Canada.

Those selected to be featured in the supporting cast will be paid. However, the callout does not specify the rate.

With star-studded movies like The Order, featuring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult, being filmed in and around Calgary, there are endless possibilities for what you could land yourself as an extra!