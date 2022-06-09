Castella Cheesecake is about to make sure there is one more amazing place to eat at CF Chinook Centre.

This BC-based cheesecake shop is super popular with six different locations and Calgary is the first city outside Vancouver to get one.

Set to open next month, it’s incredibly exciting to be getting a new Japanese-style pastry bakery in YYC.

A location just opened in Richmond, BC, so it seems like this popular dessert shop is growing quickly due to the passion people have for these baked treats.

Known for its wide array of cheesecakes, tarts, and tiramisu, this is going to be one sweet spot for Calgary’s already fantastic dessert scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Castella Cheesecake (@castellacheesecake)

It’s hard just to pick out what to order when visiting Castella Cheesecake.

The cheesecake souffle combines two already perfect desserts and makes something even better, while the molten cheese tarts are creamy, decadent, and a little smaller for a quick bite.

The tiramisu cups are great on the go and made in-house, infused with coffee liqueur.

The one item you definitely have to get, the most popular item on the menu, is the Basque Cheesecake.

The special Basque Cheesecake is very similar to the classic New York-style cheesecake but beautifully “burnt” on the top. This is an extra rich, burnt on the outside and smooth creamy on the inside, one-of-a-kind dessert.

There’s nothing else like this in Calgary.

If you’re at the mall, or just craving an amazing dessert, check this place out.

Stay tuned for announcements!

Castella Cheesecake

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary – CF Chinook Centre

Instagram