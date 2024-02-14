Land yourself a new job at a HUGE career fair coming to Calgary soon

Tons of people are on the lookout for new jobs early into 2024, and there’s a career fair coming up in Calgary that can help you with your search.

There will be companies from a variety of fields in attendance. From the Calgary Police Service and the Government of Alberta to plumbing and food processing jobs, there are so many opportunities, no matter your skill set.

If you’re looking for some training for that dream job, you’ll want to check out this popular event. There will be many schools in attendance that can help you develop the skills and training you might need to land the job you’ve been aiming for. The Visual College of Art + Design and Makami College are just some of the ones scheduled to attend.

The fair recommends reviewing their Career Fair Checklist to make sure you come adequately prepared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaKami College (@makamicollege)

Calgary Career Fair and Training Expo

When: March 21 from 10 to 2 pm

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede at Stampede Park – 20 Roundup Way SE (Palomino Room) Calgary