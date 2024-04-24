With spring in full bloom, you might be looking for a fresh start, and what better place to make a change than in your career?

If you’ve been feeling bored or uninspired lately, the Calgary Career Fair and Training Expo has a ton of potential employers on the lookout for new talent.

There will be companies from a variety of fields in attendance. From the Correctional Service of Canada to the Alberta Educational Centre, there are many opportunities, no matter your skill set.

If you’re looking for some training for that dream job, you’ll want to check out this popular event. There will be many schools in attendance that can help you develop the skills and training you might need to land the job you’ve been aiming for. Alberta Paramount College

and Bow Valley College are just some of the schools scheduled to attend.

The list of exhibitors continues to grow; you can see who has already signed up to attend here.

The fair recommends reviewing its checklist to make sure you come prepared.

Calgary Career Fair and Training Expo

When: May 30 from 10 to 2 pm

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park – 20 Roundup Way SE (Palomino Room), Calgary

Tickets: Register for free online here