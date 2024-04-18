NewsCurated

"A waste of taxpayer dollars": Calgarians react to the city's new slogan

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 18 2024, 6:11 pm
"A waste of taxpayer dollars": Calgarians react to the city's new slogan
Alix Kreil/Shutterstock

The City of Calgary unveiled its new branding this week and mixed reactions from Calgarians are meeting it.

The Calgary Economic Development announced in its 2024 Report to the Community that the city will change its slogan from “Be Part of the Energy” to “Blue Sky City.”

They offered a rationale behind the rebrand, which is a nod to the city’s unique culture and environment.

“The new brand tells a story about Calgary being a city of blue-sky thinking and innovation, a place of unexpected possibilities and a place of confluence — where peoples, lands, cultures and ideas converge. By celebrating the history and diversity of Calgary, it is designed to reflect all Calgarians,” reads the Calgary Economic Development’s press release.

“The Blue Sky City brand also serves as a reference to Calgary being the sunniest city in Canada with 333 days of sunshine each year.”

It hasn’t taken long for Calgarians to chime in, with many expressing frustration over the price tag.

Comment
byu/joe4942 from discussion
inCalgary

Comment
byu/joe4942 from discussion
inCalgary

Comment
byu/joe4942 from discussion
inCalgary

It’s not just the cost that has some people rolling their eyes, it’s also the timing of rebranding the city to focus on “blue skies” when we’ve had such bad wildfire seasons.

Comment
byu/joe4942 from discussion
inCalgary

Comment
byu/joe4942 from discussion
inCalgary

But not everyone is disappointed in the change.

Comment
byu/joe4942 from discussion
inCalgary

What do you think about the city’s new slogan? What would would have made a better slogan? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop