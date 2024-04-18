"A waste of taxpayer dollars": Calgarians react to the city's new slogan

The City of Calgary unveiled its new branding this week and mixed reactions from Calgarians are meeting it.

The Calgary Economic Development announced in its 2024 Report to the Community that the city will change its slogan from “Be Part of the Energy” to “Blue Sky City.”

They offered a rationale behind the rebrand, which is a nod to the city’s unique culture and environment.

“The new brand tells a story about Calgary being a city of blue-sky thinking and innovation, a place of unexpected possibilities and a place of confluence — where peoples, lands, cultures and ideas converge. By celebrating the history and diversity of Calgary, it is designed to reflect all Calgarians,” reads the Calgary Economic Development’s press release.

“The Blue Sky City brand also serves as a reference to Calgary being the sunniest city in Canada with 333 days of sunshine each year.”

It hasn’t taken long for Calgarians to chime in, with many expressing frustration over the price tag.

It’s not just the cost that has some people rolling their eyes, it’s also the timing of rebranding the city to focus on “blue skies” when we’ve had such bad wildfire seasons.

But not everyone is disappointed in the change.

What do you think about the city’s new slogan? What would would have made a better slogan? Let us know in the comments!