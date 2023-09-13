Residents of a town in southern Alberta may soon be able to get a beer or a cocktail in a local restaurant after more than 120 years under prohibition-era rules. That town is Cardston, Alberta.

On September 12, Bylaw 1647K was looked over.

Located in Southern Alberta, the council had a public hearing and voted 5-2 in favour of giving the bylaw second and third readings.

So what does this vote on Bylaw 1647K mean?

According to the town’s website, Cardston can now “determine in which land use zones future liquor licences may be issued.”

Previously, there were no zones in Cardston where business could be conducted under a liquor licence, which meant it was simply a prohibited use under the bylaw. Now, sit-down restaurants and recreational facilities can seek approval to sell alcoholic drinks for consumption.

You might also like: Earls: Popular chain opening new location in Calgary this month

Popular American singer seen partying at Calgary nightclub after his concert

Calgary's newest Cactus Club Cafe is finally opening this month

This means that the Town of Cardston is open to receiving applications for liquor licences, and may approve the next licence application they receive. Under current provincial legislation, the first application must be approved by the Town Council, but if the application is rejected, then the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) will not send any more applications for at least three years. That means it will be a very important next application.

Currently, there is strong interest in the Lee Creek Valley Golf Course seeking approval.

Stay tuned for updates! You can check out a full video of the meeting right here.