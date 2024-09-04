Since making a splash as a rookie in the 2021 playoffs, Cole Caufield has become a core member of the Montreal Canadiens. But fans will notice a change when he hits the ice this season.

On Tuesday evening, Caufield took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late Team USA linemate, Johnny Gaudreau, who recently passed away in a tragic bike accident alongside his brother, Matthew.

In the heartfelt post, Caufield also revealed that he’s switching his jersey number from 22 to 13—the number Gaudreau wore during his time with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of. I was lucky enough to be Johnny’s teammate this past summer, and it didn’t take long to realize how great of a person he was,” Caufield wrote, referencing his time with Gaudreau at the World Championships this past spring. “He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met.”

The Canadiens winger went on to reflect on the significance of his jersey number.

“The last few years playing as #22 have been some of the best years of my life. It truly has been a dream come true, and I will forever hold those memories and that number close to me,” he shared. “I wore #13 at a point in my career because of Johnny, and now I will be wearing it again to honor him. He paved the way for smaller players and proved we had a future in this game at the highest level. I will forever be grateful to him for inspiring me and others.”

Caufield is one of countless members of the hockey community who have rallied around the Gaudreau family in the wake of the tragedy.

Fans have paid tribute to the brothers in various locations, including at the Saddledome in Calgary. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign created for Matthew’s pregnant wife quickly exceeded its goal, raising over $500,000.