Fans mourn loss of Johnny Gaudreau outside Saddledome

Calgary hockey fans have been arriving in waves at the Saddledome today to mourn Johnny Gaudreau’s death.

Gaudreau, along with his brother, Matthew, tragically passed away last night after being struck by a vehicle while riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey. The tragedy has left the entire hockey community completely devastated, with many taking to social media to pay their respects and give tributes.

Many in Calgary, whether Flames fans or not, paid their respects by visiting the Saddledome and placing various items, including flowers and memorabilia, on the building’s steps.

Fans in Calgary are paying tribute to Johnny Gaudreau outside the Saddledome. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NiO2vb0plb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 30, 2024

You can hear a pin drop outside the Saddledome right now. Hundreds of Calgarians gather in silence. I wanted to share this photo. No matter what team you cheer for, this is a tragic day. pic.twitter.com/j9BuiWXNGL — James 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) August 30, 2024

Main West Entrance of our #Saddledome is a Memorial set up for #Calgary fans to drop off flowers & purple Gatorade I was therefore a bit & had to leave as my eyes were getting too wet Best part I saw #Oilers fans bringing 💐 #NHL fans paying respect #sad #Flames #EventsGuy pic.twitter.com/ueJfI9l8AS — Rick Tulsie (@RickTulsie) August 30, 2024

The tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on the steps of the Saddledome continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/H8N4u1AJOV — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) August 30, 2024

Gaudreau spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Flames and was not only the team’s most gifted player during that stint but also a fan favourite. His 609 points in a Flames sweater rank fifth in franchise history.

In loving memory of Johnny Gaudreau ❤️ pic.twitter.com/79T6Nkac5a — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

Following the 2021-22 season, Gaudreau chose to sign a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Though he wasn’t part of that organization for as long a time, he meant a ton to the fan base. Many fans in Columbus flocked to Nationwide Arena to pay their respects in a similar fashion to those in Calgary.

The Memorial at Nationwide Arena for Johnny Gaudreau has gotten significantly larger. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/UZMscwh0dQ — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) August 30, 2024

The flowers are starting to pour in at Nationwide Arena with a banner that says “In loving memory of Johnny Gaudreau”. All of that below the banner of Johnny. As every fan passes by, no one talks about the goals, each shares the amazing person Johnny was. pic.twitter.com/lfXoIU7EZR — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 30, 2024

While both Johnny and Matthew were very gifted hockey players, what seems to be talked about the most today by anyone who has crossed paths with them is how great of people they were. Johnny’s fun-loving personality and infectious smile helped make him such a fan favourite in Calgary, and by all accounts, his brother was a very similarly humble individual.

In addition to the ongoing support at both arenas and on social media, many from the hockey community have also been donating to a GoFundMe page set up for Matthew’s wife, Madeline.

All proceeds will be directed towards funeral costs and support for Madeline, who is expecting her first child in just a few months. Anyone looking to donate can do so by clicking here.