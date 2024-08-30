SportsHockeyFlamesCanada

Fans mourn loss of Johnny Gaudreau outside Saddledome

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Aug 30 2024, 10:45 pm
Fans mourn loss of Johnny Gaudreau outside Saddledome

Calgary hockey fans have been arriving in waves at the Saddledome today to mourn Johnny Gaudreau’s death.

Gaudreau, along with his brother, Matthew, tragically passed away last night after being struck by a vehicle while riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey. The tragedy has left the entire hockey community completely devastated, with many taking to social media to pay their respects and give tributes.

Many in Calgary, whether Flames fans or not, paid their respects by visiting the Saddledome and placing various items, including flowers and memorabilia, on the building’s steps.

Gaudreau spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Flames and was not only the team’s most gifted player during that stint but also a fan favourite. His 609 points in a Flames sweater rank fifth in franchise history.

Following the 2021-22 season, Gaudreau chose to sign a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Though he wasn’t part of that organization for as long a time, he meant a ton to the fan base. Many fans in Columbus flocked to Nationwide Arena to pay their respects in a similar fashion to those in Calgary.

While both Johnny and Matthew were very gifted hockey players, what seems to be talked about the most today by anyone who has crossed paths with them is how great of people they were. Johnny’s fun-loving personality and infectious smile helped make him such a fan favourite in Calgary, and by all accounts, his brother was a very similarly humble individual.

In addition to the ongoing support at both arenas and on social media, many from the hockey community have also been donating to a GoFundMe page set up for Matthew’s wife, Madeline.

All proceeds will be directed towards funeral costs and support for Madeline, who is expecting her first child in just a few months. Anyone looking to donate can do so by clicking here.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop