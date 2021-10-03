Canadian Armed Forces members to be "in position" in Alberta by Monday

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada has confirmed that members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be “in position” in Alberta by Monday.

An “initial element,” the CAF members will help to confirm where eight critical care nurses will be deployed to help the province fight the fourth wave of COVID-19.

The department said that the Canadian Red Cross is also planning to send up to 20 medical professionals, some with ICU experience, to increase or relieve Alberta’s hospital staff.

“We are always ready to help Canadians across the country during difficult times, and this pandemic has been no different,” said Bill Blair, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Alberta’s hospitals and ICUs have been overrun with COVID-19 patients for several weeks as the fourth wave ravages the province.

Based on data from October 1, 1,066 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alberta and 263 people are in the ICU. There are 20,215 active cases across the province.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 299,802 COVID-19 cases and 2,731 virus-related deaths in Alberta.

“The federal government is here for you and stands ready to help all provinces and territories in the fight against COVID-19,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu said.

“We can all help protect our friends, family and communities to stay safe by getting fully vaccinated, helping others to do so, and following public health measures.”