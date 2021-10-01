Alberta reports 1,630 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain above 1,000

Alberta health officials reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, putting the number of active cases in the province at 20,215.

There are 1,066 people in hospital due to the virus, a decrease of 17 from Wednesday’s count of 1,083. Currently, 263 individuals are in intensive care with the virus.

According to data shared by the province, of the 1,066 people in hospital, 21.76% are fully vaccinated and 4.22% are partially vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals make up 74.02% of hospitalizations.

As of September 30, there have been 6,085,230 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 83.8% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 74.5% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

There were 14 new deaths caused by the virus reported over the last 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,731.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 299,802 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, with 276,856 having since recovered.

Alberta’s testing positivity rate was just over 10% on September 30.