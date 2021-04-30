Here's how Alberta's 190,734 COVID-19 cases break down by region

It has been more than a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Alberta continues to deal with a significant number of coronavirus cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Alberta has seen 190,734 confirmed cases, according to new numbers from the province.

Of these cases, 21,828 are active infections.

Calgary currently leads the province in active infections. Alberta’s largest city has 9,184 active infections and 75,828 total detected cases.

Edmonton has 5,992 active infections and has counted 68,253 cases over the course of the pandemic.

The North Zone has 3,094 active cases, the Central Zone has 2,425, and the South Zone is reporting 1,098. There are also 35 active infections where health authorities don’t know the respective zone the patients live in.

A total of 649 people are in hospital because of the virus, including 152 who are in the ICU.

At the time of writing, 2,082 people have died in Alberta due to the virus, while 166,824 people have recovered so far.