"Smile often": Canada's oldest man celebrates 111th birthday in BC

Exercise, smiling, and surrounding yourself with good people.

That’s some of the advice that Ja Hyung Lee, Canada’s oldest man, had to offer after celebrating his birthday.

On Thursday, September 23, Ja Hyung Lee turned 111-years-old. He celebrated at the Amenida Seniors Community in Surrey, British Columbia. His party was complete with a choir performance, a saxophone player, and traditional Korean dancing.

Before cutting the cake, Lee shared his personal secret on having a long and healthy life.

“The secret to celebrating a 111th birthday is to exercise daily, surround yourself with good people — friends and family — practice your faith, and try not to get too stressed out about day-to-day life,” he says in a release.

“I’m lucky to be celebrating today alongside my friends and family.”

He was also joined at the party by Senator Yonah Martin’s Chief of Staff; Ambassador of Seoul, Michael Chang; President of Korean’s Veteran Association, Woo Seuk Lee; and President and CEO of Primacorp Ventures Inc., Dr. Peter Chung.