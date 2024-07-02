Man dies after falling in Canada Day parade in rural Alberta

RCMP say a man sustained fatal injuries after falling while part of a Canada Day parade in northern Alberta.

Fort Vermilion RCMP say at 11:43 am on Monday members were dispatched to assist EMS with an accident on the Canada Day Parade route, located on 100 avenue and 102 street in La Crete.

Mounties say it was determined a 45-year-old male resident of Mackenzie County who was a part of the parade, fell off the equipment he was throwing candy from, and sustained fatal injuries.

It’s not stated what kind of equipment the man was riding when he fell.

“Fort Vermilion RCMP send their condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” the news release added.