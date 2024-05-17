RCMP in Alberta says a man who died in an Idaho prison back in 2011 has been linked to the murders of four Calgary girls and women in the province in the 1970s.

RCMP held a news conference in Edmonton Friday morning regarding the homicides, revealing that DNA found on two of the victims was sent to a private company to help identify the suspect.

Mounties said the genealogists from Convergence Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) were able to build a family tree from the suspect’s DNA, and the killer’s name was eventually found, which “never came up” during the initial investigation.

Police said that Gary Allen Srery, born in 1942, was a match to the DNA and had a “criminal record of sexual crimes against women,” and died of natural causes in an Idaho prison in 2011.

“Due to the forensic evidence, witness statements, and similar fact evidence, the Alberta RCMP believe that Gary Allen Srery is responsible for the murders of Patsy McQueen, Eva Dvorak, Melissa Rehorek, and Barbara MacLean,” said David Hall, RCMP Superintendent.

Eva Dvorak and Patricia McQueen

In 1976, Eva Dvorak and Patricia (Patsy) McQueen, both 14 years old, were junior high school students residing in Calgary. The teenagers were friends who spent time together in and outside of school. On the evening of February 14, 1976, Eva and Patsy were last seen walking together in downtown Calgary.

On February 15, 1976, at approximately 10:40 am, the young women were found deceased under the Happy Valley Overpass on Highway 1, west of Calgary.

Melissa Rehorek

In the spring of 1976, 20-year-old Melissa Rehorek relocated to Calgary from Ontario. At the time of her death, she was employed as a housekeeper and lived at the YWCA in downtown Calgary. Rehorek was last seen by a roommate on the evening of September 15, 1976. She had intended on hitchhiking out of the city during her days off.

On September 16, 1976, at approximately 10:50 am, her body was located in the ditch on what is now known as Township Road 252, approximately 22 kilometres west of Calgary.

Barbara MacLean

In 1977, Barbara MacLean was 19 years old. Originating from Nova Scotia, Barbara had moved to Calgary six months prior and was employed at a local bank. On February 25, 1977, Barbara attended the Highlander Hotel bar in Calgary with friends. She was last seen walking alone from the hotel in the early hours of February 26, 1977.

Barbara’s body was discovered by a dog walker in the area of 6th Street and 80th Avenue NE, Calgary, approximately six hours later.

Who was the killer?

Srery fled the United States sometime in 1974 after posting bail for a rape charge in California and is believed to have lived in Calgary between 1975 and 1979, using at least nine different aliases in his lifetime, police said.

Two of the known aliases Srery used during his time in Calgary were Willy (William) Blackmen/Blackman and Rex Edward Long.

“He lived a transient lifestyle, and worked occasionally under the table as a cook, and [frequently changed] his appearance, place of residence, and his vehicles,” said Inspector Breanne Brown, Officer in Charge of Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch.

From 1979 onwards, he was believed to have lived in the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, and Fraser Valley areas of BC.

In 1998, he was convicted of sexual assault in New Westminster, BC, and was sentenced to five years in prison. After serving his sentence, he was deported back to the United States in 2003. Srery was then convicted of a sexually motivated crime in Idaho and was sentenced to life in prison and died while incarcerated in 2011.

“The Alberta RCMP believe there will be more victims,” said Brown.

“It is particularly concerning that Srery appears to have had no meaningful contact with law enforcement agencies within Canada since he illegally entered Canada in the mid-1970s until he was arrested, charged, and convicted for the New Westminster assault in 1998.”

If you recognize Gary Srery or knew him by one of his many aliases the Alberta RCMP want to hear from you. For tips, please contact the Alberta RCMP Historical Crime Unit via [email protected] or by phone at 780-509-3306.

If you believe Srery may be associated to or responsible for a crime in your jurisdiction, RCMP ask that you reach out to the policing agency within that jurisdiction to report.