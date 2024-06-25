RCMP just outside of Edmonton clocked a 20-year-old driver going 89 km/h over the posted speed limit over the weekend.

Mounties say on June 23 at approximately 7:30 pm, a member of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP spotted a Mitsubishi Lancer travelling at extreme speeds on Highway 21 and Township Road 542, near Fort Saskatchewan, with police noting traffic was “heavy” given the time of day.

A radar speed measuring device was used to calculate the vehicle’s speed at 189 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone. The 20-year-old male driver, a resident of Beaumont, was arrested and released via Summons to attend the Alberta Court of Justice in next month.

“With the warmer weather approaching, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP reminds motorists to obey the posted speed limits and to call 911 to report dangerous driving in progress,” Mounties added in a news release.